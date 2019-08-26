Julie Denise Schwartz, Hermitage, PA – obit

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Denise (Vinski) Schwartz, 82, of Hermitage, passed away after a brief illness at 1:48 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic.



On June 2, 1937, Julie was born in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Julia (Bassick) and John Vinski.



After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1955, she went on to work in the office at Westinghouse for the next six years. After devoting 30-plus years as a full-time homemaker, Julie resumed employment as a merchandising floor associate for Kraynak’s from 1994 to 1999, which afforded her the opportunity to gift to her grandchildren all the latest Beanie Babies and indulge her own love of collector dolls.



In 1960, Julie married Ernest John Schwartz on August 20. Together, they had three children, Cynthia (Cindy Lou) Schwartz of Masury, Susan (Jon) Fields of Athens, Ohio and Ernie (Donna) Schwartz of Prospect Park.



Julie had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.



Julie was an adoring wife, mother and grandmother. She considered her beloved husband the head of the home and she the heart. She treasured her husband, children and grandchildren and made a wonderful, happy home for her family.



Julie was an excellent seamstress, who, for years, fashioned her children’s and nieces’ clothing projects. Her grandchildren always sported the best Halloween costumes. She loved taking pictures and documented her family life with her wonderful photography. Also, she loved her flowers and was always at the ready with a beautiful, fresh bouquet or a sparkling greeting card for any occasion.



Besides her husband and children, Julie is survived by her sister, Ann (Richard) Stigliano of Hermitage and seven grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John and Paul Vinski.



Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 26 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, in Notre Dame Church, with Very Rev. Richard Allen as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie’s name can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or to Autism Speaks.

