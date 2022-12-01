HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy DiBattiste, 64, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away November 30, 2022 in her home.

Judy was born October 19, 1958 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Beverly (Baker) Nasser and George Nasser.

She graduated from Hickory High School in 1977.

Judy was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years.

She attended Grace Chapel.

Judy’s hobbies include walking, watching Jeopardy and eating cheesecake. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family and cats.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lutz of Mercer, Pennsylvania; two sons, Scott Lutz and his wife Eleathia of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Mark DiBattiste of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister, Geri Nasser of Knox, Pennsylvania; a brother, Rick Nasser of Sharon, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren Monica, Owen, Tyann, Selena and Lillee .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kevin Guest House at 782 Ellicott St. Buffalo, NY 14203, Joshua’s Haven at 1230 Stambaugh Ave. Farrell, PA 16121 or All Paws Matter at 839 Mayfield Rd. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Per Judy’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.