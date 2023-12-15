HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith J. Baker, 77, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 2:40 pm in Clepper Manor.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1946 to Harry Edmund Evans and Mary Jane (Miller) Evans.

Judy Graduated from New Castle High School.

She worked for NDC Assets Reality Company in Hermitage in their janitorial department.

Judy was married to John S. Baker on July 22, 1967 and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Baker of Hermitage; a son, Scott (Lori ) Baker of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Brittany Baker and Ali Baker; two grandsons, Justin Scott and Jacob Baker and two brothers, Norman (Carol) Evans of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Thomas (Karen) Evans of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Delores Buchanon, Marcia Edeburn and her twin sister, Julie Fobes and a brother, Sam Evans.

In keeping her wishes all services are private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Judith, please visit our Tree Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.