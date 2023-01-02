SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Gomez, 76, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Shenango Farrell, Pennsylvania, in the E.R. unexpectedly at 3:33 p.m.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on February 13, 1946, she was the daughter of Charlene (Cunningham) Kagle and William Kagle.

Judith was a welder at General Motors for 30 years retiring in 2000.

She greatly enjoyed reading.

Judith is survived by two daughters, Toni Book of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Dawn (Mike) Alexander of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother, Bill Kagle of Newark, Ohio. She was Nana to Taylor, Marisa, Lexi and Toby and Great Nana to Rowan.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George “Butch” Gomez whom she married February 17, 2000 and who passed away October 8, 2017.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

