HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Fay Davis-Gill passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

She was born on August 24, 1966.

Calling Hours will be Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

