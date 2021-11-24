Juanita Hayes, Erie, PA

ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Hayes, 88, of South Avenue Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away at 1:18pm Sunday November 21, 2021 in her home.

Juanita Hayes was born January 3, 1933 in Oak Vale, Mississippi to Celestine Buckley and S.T. Hayes.

Juanita accepted Christ at a young age attending church regularly with her aunt and uncle at New Zion Baptist Church in Oak Vale. The family moved to Masury, OH in 1951, where she was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She sang in the choir for a short time before moving to Erie, Pennsylvania where she attended Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Juanita Hayes was employed as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital which is now Allegheny Health Network.

Juanita Hayes was preceded in death by her mother when Juanita was only 9 years old. Her aunt and uncle, who raised her as their own, Elizabeth and Saxton Taylor; three sisters, Carrie Jean Milton, Ora Bell Smith, Ethel Mae Hayes and two brothers; M.C. Hayes and T.J. Hayes.

She leaves to honor her loving memory three sisters, Velma White of Toldeo, Ohio, Betty Hayes, of Mississippi and Rachael McKee of Alabama, a brother; Henry Hayes of Mississippi. Her children, Lugwenlynn (Gregory) Jackson of St. Augustine, Florida, Sheila Jeffries of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Darlene (John) Wade and Deborah Hayes both of Erie, Pennsylvania, Dennis Charles (Tabetha) Hayes of Erie, Pennsylvania. Grandchildren, Dennis Charles (Laura) Brady of Erie, Pennsylvania, Kelly (Maurice) Williams of Clinton, Maryland, Dr. Gregory M. Jackson of Hopeville, Georgia, Rolanda P. (Kareem) of Suffolk, VA, Tamika R. Clark of Erie, PA, Tony (Doris Ann) of Erie, Pennsylvania, Jeremiah Hayes of Erie, Pennsylvania, Charlene (Gene) of Richmond, Virginia, Michael Brooks of Erie, Pennsylvania, James Williams of Erie, Pennsylvania and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Services Saturday, November 27 -Calling hours: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

