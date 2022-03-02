MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Maxine Parker, 69, of Mercer, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, in UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.



She was born October 10, 1952, in Mercer, to Frances (Irwin) Jameson and Jack Jameson.



She was a member of the Mercer Area High School Class of 1970.



Joyce worked for Interstate/Adesa Auto Auction as an office manager for over 40 years, retiring in 2018.



She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association and enjoyed crossword puzzles.



Surviving are her husband, Joseph Michael Parker, whom she married August 24, 1974, at home; a sister, Carol Hribar and her husband, Richard, of Coudersport, Pennsylvania; neices, Lori Barr and her husband, Donald, of Kansas and Tammy Bennett and her husband, Timothy, of Coudersport.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marlene VanSickle; a brother, Jack Jameson and a nephew, Michael VanSickle.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Joyce Maxine Parker, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.