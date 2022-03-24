HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Campbell, 76, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania passed away March 24, 2022 in Allison Park, P ennsylvania.

Joy was born March 19, 1946 in Meadville, P ennsylvania, the daughter of Justine (Gehr) and John Campbell.

She graduated from Hickory High School.

After high school Joy went to Wilmar Beauty School and became a cosmetologist.

She went on to work at Packard Electric in Warren, OH, for 30 years, retiring in 1994.

Joy was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Joy is survived by, a step son; LeRoy (Bud) Scott, a step son-in-law; Charles (Chuck) Ceccarelli.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her life partner, Elizabeth J. Scott and a brother; Jan Campbell.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

