HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Campbell, 76, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away March 24, 2022 in Allison Park, Pennsylvania.
Joy was born March 19, 1946 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Justine (Gehr) and John Campbell.
She graduated from Hickory High School.
After high school Joy went to Wilmar Beauty School and became a cosmetologist.
She went on to work at Packard Electric in Warren, OH, for 30 years, retiring in 1994.
Joy was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Joy is survived by, a step son; LeRoy (Bud) Scott, a step son-in-law; Charles (Chuck) Ceccarelli.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her life partner, Elizabeth J. Scott and a brother; Jan Campbell.
Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
