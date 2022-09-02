GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Kinsey, 85, of Greenville, passed away the evening of August 31, 2022 at 10:30 p.m.



Josephine was born on Sept. 12, 1936, in Greenville, to Mary (Green) Fenstermaker and Charles Fenstermaker.



She retired from Werner Co. after 32 years.



In her spare time, Josephine enjoyed gambling, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family and dogs.



Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Stephen and Richard Kinsey; a sister, Dolly King; and a brother, Charles Kinsey.



Josephine is survived by her daughters, Debbie Morrison and Kelly Woodruff, both of Greenville; her son, Joseph Kinsey and his companion Lori Downs, of Sharon; and seven grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

