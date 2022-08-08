MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Hougelman, 62, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died at 5:11 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian due to a brain aneurysm.



She was born on April 19, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dorothy Dages Capretta and John Capretta, both deceased.



She attended James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland.

Josephine was the owner of Anytime Fitness prior to her retirement.



She attended Grace Community Church.

She was also a member of Mahoning Valley Spyder Riders and Mahoning Valley Mustang Club.



She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, enjoying time with her grandchildren and shopping.



She married John L. Hougelman on September 26, 1984.



She is survived by her husband; daughters, Jessica and Donald Golub of Masury, Ohio and Corrine and Brad Wise of Atlantic; sister, Georgette Ross of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, John Caprette of Alliance, Ohio, Jerry Capretta of Sebring, Ohio and David Caprette of Brookfield, Ohio and four grandchildren, Grace Csiky, Sylas Csiky, Donald Golub and Donovan Golub.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ernestine McKinney of Cleveland, Ohio and brother, Michael Capretta.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Aaron Lego, officiant.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine Hougelman, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.