Joseph W. Gregg, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Gregg, 68, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away November 18, 2021 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

Joe was born September 25, 1953 in Mercer, Pennsylvania to Anna Mae (Winger) and Clifford E. Gregg.

He graduated from Mercer High School and was a truck driver for several companies over his 35 year career.

Joe was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where his many talents were on display throughout the church.

He enjoyed rebuilding cars, woodworking, boating, camping and hunting. His favorite pastimes were time spent with family, especially his grandchildren, who he adored.

Joe married Barbara (Beatty) Gregg on December 28, 1974 and she survives at home. He leaves behind a daughter, Michelle Blaire (Ben); a son, Todd Gregg (Jessica); a sister,Margaret Dahl; a brother, William Gregg and four grandchildren, Melonie, Benjamin, Gracen and Caroline.

Joe will be sadly missed by the many friends he made through his life’s journey.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Katherine Copper and Midge Davis and three brothers, Dan, Clifford and Charles.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Joseph Gregg, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.