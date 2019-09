WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Gaydek, Jr., 71, of West Middlesex, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.



He was a son of Constance and George Dunn of Wheatland, both deceased.



He is survived by his brother, William Dunn; his sons, Joe III, Nathan and Jason and his grandsons, Joseph IV, Tyler and Logan.



He will forever be loved and missed.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.