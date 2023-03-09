FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Butoryak, 97, of Titusville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home.

Born January 11, 1926, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Dora (Butorajac) and George Butoryak.

After graduating high school, Joseph worked at Sharon Steel for 30 years in the maintenance department.

He attended Church of the Good Shepherd.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Joseph was an avid fisherman and hunter. He killed 101 deer in his lifetime, the last one at the age of 95. He loved rock cutting and polishing and opera.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Hudand and her husband, Tim, of Wilmington, Delaware; his daughter-in-law, Betsy Butoryak of Erie, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Matthew Butoryak and Brian Butoryak and one great-grandson, Dustin Butoryak.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Bordy) Butoryak, who passed away June 25, 2019; a son, Joseph Butoryak, Jr.; three sisters, Victoria, Agnes and Marge and a brother, Frank.

In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

