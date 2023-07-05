HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Kelecseny, 74, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 1:13 a.m. in Sharon Regional Health System of an extended illness.



He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1949 to Michael “Fats” Kelecseny and Margaret (Malarchik) Kelecseny.

Joe graduated from Farrell High School in 1968.

He was a maintenance foreman for Wheatland Tube for 32 years and was also the original owner of the Hermitage Hot Dog Hut.

Joe was in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of St. Anthony Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Joe also was a member of Farrell Slovak Home and Farrell VFW Post 5286.

He enjoyed working in his sheds, being a Mr. Fix It, loved mini golf, watching Gunsmoke, listening to Dolly Parton, decorating for the holidays and most of all, cookouts with his family.

Joe was married to Carol (Dolata) Kelecseny on January 22, 1969, who survives at home.



Joe is also survived by two daughters, Connie Kelecseny and her life partner, Ace Celenzi and her son, Alex and his wife, Jessica and Joanne Kelecseny and her sons, Jaylan and Mckel; two sons, Greg (Jennifer) Kelecseny and their sons, Gregory and Nicholas and Scott (Kristina) Kelecseny and their children, Kyrston and Scotty, all of Farrell, Pennsylvania; sister, Karen Dyskie of Chicago, Illinois; three brothers, Patrick (Mary Kay) Kelecseny of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Michael (Lynn) Kelecseny of Sarasota, Florida and Gerald Kelecseny of Bonney Lake, Washington and great-grandchildren, Skylar and Ellie Reign;



Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Kelecseny and father, Michael Kelecseny.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 16, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Shelter 2 in Buhl Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Michael “Joe” Kelecseny, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.