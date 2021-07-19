Joseph L. Pacifico, Jr., West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Pacifico, Jr., age 63, of West Middlesex, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021 at The Grove in Greenville, following a lengthy illness.

Born February 16, 1958 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph Leslie and Shirley Mae Davidson Pacifico, Sr.

He was Catholic by faith.

After high school he began working at the former National Casting, then worked as a janitor at Kraynak’s and Dow Jones and also worked as a security guard at the Mercer Speedway, all prior to his illness.

Joseph was a collector of many things and also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Fennell Pacifico, who he married June 26, 1987; his children, Chelsea Pacifico of West Middlesex and Joseph L. (Amanda) Pacifico III of New Castle and his grandson, Aiden Pacifico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Sanson.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Blessing service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Joseph L. Pacifico, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.