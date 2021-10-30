Joseph Edward Dix, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Dix passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Joseph was born to Grace (Ingram) Dix and Bill Dix on June 10, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

At the age of 4 he was placed in a foster home in Savannah, Missouri with Bill and Sylvia Richardson and their daughter Caroline, where he resided until he completed high school.

He then joined the U.S. Army and served 8 years. After his military service, Joe became a long-distance truck driver until his retirement in 2004.

He married his wife, Kay, on July 20, 1963 and together they had one daughter, Lori Anne Morey and her husband Bruce of Longview, Texas.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his foster parents and foster sister.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Lori of Longview, Texas and his brother, Al Rude, of California

Joe felt very strongly about organ donation and has donated his in hopes of saving other lives. Joe was also very much an animal lover and requested that an animal charity be remembered in his name.

Services will be held in Missouri at a later date.

