Jonathan “Jon” A. Lubinsky, Butler, PA

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan “Jon” A. Lubinsky, 38, of Butler, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 8:38 a.m. in his residence.

Jon was born March 12, 1983 to John J. and Kathy (DeClaudio) Lubinsky in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and attended Yough High School.

He was an avid reader and baseball fan.

Jon is survived by his father, John J. Lubinsky of Irwin, Pennsylvania; daughters, Kathlyn and Isabella and son, Xavier and brothers, Jason Hurst and his wife, Heide, of West Newton, Pennsylvania and August Hurst and his wife, Gretchen, of Volant, Pennsylvania.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his mother.

