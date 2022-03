MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Long, 71, of Mercer, formerly of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, March 28, 2022, following an extended illness. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



He was born January 1, 1951, in Grove City to Grace (Hindman) and Eugene A. Long of Smethport, Pennsylvania.



He graduated from AC Valley, Foxburg, Pennsylvania and retired from J.W. Yeager, Inc.



John was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Mercer.



He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, serving eight years in the U.S. Air Force.



He was a life member of Parker VFW Post 7073 and life member of Wilbur Rhodes Post 6345 and American Legion Post 159 in Mercer.



John enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling and most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Surviving are his wife at home, Victoria (Shawl) Long, whom he married May 26, 2015; children, Mandy Bittinger of Parker, Pennsylvania, Megan (Steve) Hohman of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, Melinda (Evan) Heeter of Parker, Jacob Long of Parker and Constance Long of Karns City, Pennsylvania; a brother, Charles Long, of Crosby, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Aven and Jaren Bittinger, Aleydis Hagan, Kieran Bullington, Audree and Evelyn Heeter and stepgrandchildren, McKenzie, Kayla and Aubree Hohman.



He was preceded in death by his father and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Long.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church, Wilbur Rhodes Post 6345, or Mercer American Legion Post 159.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

