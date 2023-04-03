HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Fascewsky, 71, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, passed away on March 30, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Nugent’s Convalescent Home.

Born on May 26, 1951, he was the beloved son of John Charles and Marian Frances Bell Fascewsky.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1969 and then attended Pennsylvania State University studying science and mathematics.

He began working for GATX Corp as both a conductor and engineer until it closed local operations. In 1988 he began working for CCL Container/Monobloc as an Inside Liner Area Coordinator and retired from the position in 2013. He served the local workforce as their Union Treasurer for years as well as the Bereavement Fund Coordinator.

Rod enjoyed visiting the casinos, fishing, and was an active fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He enjoyed evenings spent playing cards and table games with family. He was a good man who was very kind, loving and generous. His father died when he was only 18 and he cared for his mother and sister with great love for years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.

His parents predeceased him as did many beloved family members.

He is survived by many wonderful cousins and his sister, Alexis Karen Olkowski who loved him dearly and his close friends Dr. Pastor David and Joyce Holste of Hemitage, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A Service will follow at the funeral home chapel at 5:30 p.m.

