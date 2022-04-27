SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Paul Gansca, 71, Sharon, passed away in his home Friday, April 22, 2022.



John was born January 19, 1951 in Sharon to Eugenia (Salariu) Gansca and Octavian Gansca and attended Sharon High School.

John worked over 30 years as a laborer in the steel mill and retired from George Junior Republic after 15 years of service.



John enjoyed working on cars, collecting cans, planting flowers and tomatoes and visiting with his granddaughters. He was also an avid reader.



John married his wife, Shelley Lou (Krivosh) Gansca, on April 29, 1978 and she survives him at home.

John is also survived by two daughters, Leslee Marie Segoviano and her husband, Jesus, of Sharon and Rebecca Lynn Gansca of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Marina Parker of Sharon and two granddaughters, Yasmeen Maria Segoviano and Luciana Grae Segoviano.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.