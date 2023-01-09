HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Krlin, Jr., 52, of Hermitage and formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away following a period of failing health, on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Embassy Healthcare of Hermitage.

He was born in Sharon, on July 28, 1970 to John Krlin of Florida and MaryAnn (Dudash) Krlin of Hermitage, who both survive.

John was the head cook and “jack of all trades” for many years at the Cruisin Cafe in Daytona Beach, Florida, prior to his illness.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and Star Wars.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima in Farrell.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Brenda Ann Kimple and her husband, Shawn, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Layne and Cameron Kimple and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father Glenn Whitman, officiant.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.