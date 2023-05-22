SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Harry Young, 84, of Lackawannock Township, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. in UPMC Passavant.



He was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on April 20, 1939, to H. Glenn Young and Catherine (Brown) Young.



John worked at Sawhill Tubular Division and AK Steel in Wheatland, Pennsylvania as a mill worker for 37 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Hubbard Church of the Nazarene and served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969.

John enjoyed farming, photography, attending his grandchildren’s events and traveling.

John was married to Janice (Sackett) Young on June 29, 1963 and she survives at home.

Also surviving are his daughters, Barbara Vass and her husband Timothy and

Patricia Klutcher and her husband Ed all of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Sisters, Rosemary Barlett and her husband Kenneth of Petrolia, Pennsylvania and Glenna Young of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and two Brothers, James Young and his wife Shirley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Robert Young and his wife Candace of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

and his two Grandchildren, Joshua Vass and his wife Carly of Transfer and Alexis Arblaster of Mercer.

John was preceded in death by; His parents, a sister, Catherine Friedline and a brother, Henry Glenn Young, Jr.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Glenn Wills officiating. Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.