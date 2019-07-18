John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory

“We Serve Your Faith”

John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory is dedicated to providing each family we serve with a funeral that is consistent with their wishes. While a funeral is a mournful occasion, to celebrate the life of your loved one honors them and helps a family get through this tough time of grieving. We are here to ease the burden of planning a funeral, memorial service or celebration of life, and will handle every detail with care and courtesy. Our staff will take the time to listen to your needs and wishes. For over 23 years we have been serving families in the Shenango Valley with compassion and we will continue to for many more.

The John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory was established in 1995 on East State Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, directly across the street from Hillcrest Memorial Park and the Avenue of 444 Flags. The largest facility of its kind in Mercer County, our interior design is the creation of J. Stewart Todd, Inc., a Dallas, Texas architectural firm renowned for its elegant style. With its classic early-American design, our facility provides a beautiful and tasteful atmosphere for funeral and memorial services. In 2001 we added Mercer County’s first crematory to our facility. Here we are able to accommodate families choosing cremation and giving them a peace of mind that their loved one will never leave our care.

Website: https://www.flynnfuneralhome.com/

Contact Us: jflynn@flynnfuneralhome.com

Resources: https://www.flynnfuneralhome.com/info

Flowers: https://www.ftd.com/bv15663?markcode=2012023&enc_str=KlkcEQR5QVZV%0A

Address & Phone Number

2630 East State St.

Hermitage, Pa 16148

724-347-5000