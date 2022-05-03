HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Clifford Sederland passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.

He was born July 8, 1933.

A service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Chapel, 2619 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, with the Sharon Honor Guard.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

