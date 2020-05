PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Maxine "Mammal" Bingham, of Pymatuning Township, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 80.

On July 7, 1939, Mammal was born in Breezewood, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Wayne and Cora College.