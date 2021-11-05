Jody Merrick, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jody Merrick passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He was born on May 17, 1957.

Calling Hours will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Jody Merrick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.