Jessie Warren Uzarski, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie Warren Uzarski passed away Wednesday, September 18.

Jessie was born January 13, 1921.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 and Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 24, 11:00 a.m. at St. Phillip Church, 401 S. Mercer Street, Linesville, PA 16424.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.