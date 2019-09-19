Jessie Warren Uzarski, Greenville, PA – Obituary

John Flynn Funeral Home

September 18, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jessie Warren Uzarski, Greenville, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie Warren Uzarski passed away Wednesday, September 18.

Jessie was born January 13, 1921.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 and Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 24, 11:00 a.m. at St. Phillip Church, 401 S. Mercer Street, Linesville, PA 16424.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com