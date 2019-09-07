Jessica Ruth Saeli Dahlstrom, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

John Flynn Funeral Home

September 5, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jessica Ruth Saeli Dahlstrom, Hermitage, Pennsylvania-obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Ruth Saeli Dahlstrom, of Hermitage, formerly of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, passed away in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Inflammatory Breast Cancer at 3:20 a.m. on September 5, 2019. She was 42.

On March 26, 1977, Jessica was born in Oswego, New York, a daughter to Joseph Michael and Maria Holt Saeli.

Jessica was a graduate of Grove City College and Elim Bible Institute.

She was a care giver for House Helpers.

She was a member of Shepherd of the Valley church. Jessica was the President of Women’s Ministries, a volunteer at Hermitage school.

She enjoyed reading and swimming.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, residing in New York; her husband, Chuck Dahlstrom, whom she married on July 27, 2002 and four daughters, Julia Grace, Noelle Rose, Lillian Mae and Summer Maria, all at home; a sister Joe Ellen Saeli-Lane of Atlanta, Georgia and a brother Benjamin Michael Saeli of Towson, Maryland.

Calling Hours are Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. and Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Shepherd of the Valley Church, 2717 Valley View Rd., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

A Funeral Service will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the church with Pastor Chuck Dahlstrom officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com