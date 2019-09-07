Jessica Ruth Saeli Dahlstrom, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Ruth Saeli Dahlstrom, of Hermitage, formerly of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, passed away in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Inflammatory Breast Cancer at 3:20 a.m. on September 5, 2019. She was 42.



On March 26, 1977, Jessica was born in Oswego, New York, a daughter to Joseph Michael and Maria Holt Saeli.



Jessica was a graduate of Grove City College and Elim Bible Institute.



She was a care giver for House Helpers.

She was a member of Shepherd of the Valley church. Jessica was the President of Women’s Ministries, a volunteer at Hermitage school.

She enjoyed reading and swimming.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, residing in New York; her husband, Chuck Dahlstrom, whom she married on July 27, 2002 and four daughters, Julia Grace, Noelle Rose, Lillian Mae and Summer Maria, all at home; a sister Joe Ellen Saeli-Lane of Atlanta, Georgia and a brother Benjamin Michael Saeli of Towson, Maryland.

Calling Hours are Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. and Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Shepherd of the Valley Church, 2717 Valley View Rd., Sharpsville, PA 16150.



A Funeral Service will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the church with Pastor Chuck Dahlstrom officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.