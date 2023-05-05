HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse D. Lewis of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 4, 2023 in his residence. He was 30.

Jesse was born in Sharon to Dean Lewis and Sheri (Clinger) Urey.

He graduated from Shenango Valley Faith Academy in 2011.

He was a fiberglass technician for Jones Performance in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania for five years.

Jesse enjoyed playing video games, watching dirt track racing and was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Spending time with his family was very important to Jesse.

Surviving are his mother and father, Sheri and Richard Urey, Jr. of Hermitage; his daughters, Sariah Lewis of Hermitage and Aylin Shirk of Mercer; a son, Dean Lewis of Hermitage; a brother, Carl Lewis and his wife, Taylor, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and their children, Ryan and Gracelyn Lewis; his grandmothers, Sandra Clinger and Sandra Urey and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jesse was preceded in death by his fiancée, Karissa Shirk; a sister, Nichole Urey-Campbell; a brother, Richard Urey III; a grandmother, Sara Addicott; his grandfather, Richard Urey, Sr. and his father, Dean Lewis.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where as funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Michelle Askerneese, officiant.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.