HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Richard "Slick" Palmer, 73, of Hermitage, died at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at The Grove at New Wilmington, due to an extended illness.

He was born on August 2, 1946, in New Castle to Delores C. (Adsit) Sherhag and Howard A. "Archie" Palmer, both deceased.