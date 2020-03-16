Jerry Codutti, Sharpsville, PA

Breaking News
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Codutti, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 6:19 a.m. in UPMC Shenango ER.  He was 66.

On April 6, 1953, Jerry was born in Rosario, Argentina, a son to Enzo and Olga (DiPaolo) Condutti.

Jerry worked at Sharpsville Container as a manager.

He is survived by his wife, at home, Lydia (Watson) Codutti, whom he married on February 14, 1981; his mother, Olgaof Missouri; son Nicholas Codutti and his wife Jennifer, of Houston, Texas; and two grandchildren, Gianna and Aurora Codutti. 

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

