Jeannette R. Compton, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette R. Compton of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center after a battle with cancer.

Jeannette was born December 31, 1942 to Joseph and Angela “Agnes” (Malgieri) Disko and was raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1960.

After graduation, she worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. where she met and married her husband, David J. Compton. They were together for 55 years.

For 13 years, she lived in France and Germany where her husband served with the U.S. Army. Together, they traveled to Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Holland, England and Switzerland.

She worked as an assistant Librarian in Hohenfels, Germany, a master planning administrative assistant in Stuttgart, Germany and airfield secretary at Fort Drum, New York, all for the U.S. Army.

She moved back to the Shenango Valley in 1978. She worked for the Community Counseling Center in Hermitage and Greenville for 20 years, retiring July 2001.

Jeannette loved animals and wildlife and supported many organizations for cruelty to animals and preservation of wildlife and was a supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Akron Children’s Hospital and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

Her favorite hobbies were cooking, gardening and traveling to various casinos to play slot machines ,which she enjoyed very much.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Lynette Spruiell of Mayflower, Arkansas; a step granddaughter, Erica Tomlin and a step grandson, Sean Stephens; several cousins, Toni, Lauryn, Leslie and Lyndzy Ullstrom of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Compton.

There will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to the John Flynn Funeral Home.