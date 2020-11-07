Jean Marie Zuschlag, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Zuschlag passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

She was born August 21, 1935.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Jean Marie Zuschlag, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: