WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Bender of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Jean was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 6, 1964.

She was a wife of devoted husband, David Bender. Jean and Dave blessed this earth with two wonderful sons, Noah Jacob and Joshua David, whom she loved fiercely.

Jean and Dave married in 1993 and established their family in West Middlesex, welcoming Noah in 1997 and being blessed with Josh in 2002.

The Bender clan became well-known and beloved members of the community, all being proud graduates of West Middlesex High School.

Jean and Dave loved cheering for their sons in high school sports and most recently spending time with them at their camp in the Allegheny National Forest. She always enjoyed spending time with close friends, with a personality that lit up any room, her laugh was infectious. To laugh with Jean was to know joy.

Her greatest love was family, including sisters, Amy Butterly, Kim Webster and Audrey Harthan; nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; dearest in-laws and everyone else who was lucky enough to know their family.

Her affection and caring knew no boundaries. Jean passed with her loving family at her side. Her joyous spirit will live on through many happy memories held by all who knew and loved her. By celebrating her fun-loving spirit and tenacious loyalty, we will keep a part of her with us always in our hearts.

The beautiful soul of Jean Ann Bender of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania now rests in Heaven with her parents, Sally (Nolder) and Eugene Audley Allen, and her niece Jessica Allen.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. A funeral service will follow Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

