HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jay W. Wicker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2021.

He was born on September 25, 1970.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

