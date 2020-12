PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Steve Vecheren Sr., 74, of Pymatuning Township, passed away at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center, after an extended illness.

Steve was born on July 19, 1946, in Sharon, to the late Caroline (Mikulin) and Ivan Vecheren.