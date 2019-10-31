Jason T. “Buck” Foor, Greenville, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

October 29, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jason T. "Buck" Foor, Greenville, PA - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Jason T. “Buck” Foor passed away on Tuesday, October 29.

Friends may visit on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com