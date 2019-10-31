Jason T. “Buck” Foor, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Jason T. “Buck” Foor passed away on Tuesday, October 29.

Friends may visit on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.