Janice M. Gerda, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Gerda, 70, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, died on Friday, January 15, 2021.

She was born November 28,1950 to Paul Misik and Elizabeth Ciprich Bobbie.

Janice was a 1968 Sharon High School graduate and was a key leading member of the Sharon High Concert Choir.

She was a homemaker who formally attended Sacred Heart Church of Sharon.

Janice enjoyed cooking, word search puzzles, Bingo and seeing her son Jason.

Survivors include her son Jason Edward Gerda of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Her brothers, Lawrence (Jean) Misik of Hubbard, Ohio; Ed (Samantha) Kish of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania and sisters, Theresa Pegg of Hubbard, Ohio and Betsy Kish of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and step father, Frank Kish, she was preceded in death by a son, William David Gerda; a brother, Paul Misik and a former husband; William M. Gerda.

The family would like to thank Hospitality Care Center of Hermitage, Pennsylvania for taking care of Janice in her later adult years.

We’ll miss you Jan.

In Keeping Jan’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

