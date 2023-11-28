HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice K. Quarterson, 80, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Nugent Convalescent Home.

Janice was born June 15, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ralph Ferguson II and Twila Heasley Heiderman.

She was a graduate of West Middlesex High School.

She was employed for 30 years with the Hermitage Department of Human Services.

She enjoyed painting, camping, fishing and gambling. She was a fun loving person who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Janice is survived by her two sons, Jeffery Quarterson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Jody Quarterson and his companion, Shauna Lundquest, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her two sisters, Evelyn Hess of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Kim (John) Gump of Charlotte, North Carolina; her brothers, Ralph T (Pamela) Ferguson III of Hubbard, Ohio and Frank (Carita) Ferguson of Southpark, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Heiderman and her husband, David Quarterson, whom she married in 1962

A memorial celebration in her honor will be announced by her loving family at a later date.

