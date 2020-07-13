Janice A. Lubecki, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Lubecki, age 77, passed away Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at her daughter’s residence with her family by her side.

Born on October 28, 1942 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late James S. and Emiline McConnell Young.

She was a 1961 graduate of Hickory High School.

She is survived by her children, Lynne Thomas of Hermitage, Janice (Rodney) Perilli of Sharpsville and Michael (Shawna) Lubecki of West Middlesex; six grandchildren, Michael Lubecki, Jr., Jacob Lubecki, Megan Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Jr., Carter Thomas and Ana Perilli; her siblings, Zelma Morrison of Texas and Norman (Naydene) Young of Hermitage and her favorite child, Molly the cocker spaniel.

Cremation services, per her wishes, were entrusted to the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

