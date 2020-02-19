Janet Marie Butson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Alessi) Butson passed away, surrounded by friends and family, including her beloved dog Buffy, on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Orchard Manor, after a long battle with cancer.



Born October 19, 1945, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Angelo and Mildred (Diehl) Alessi.



She graduated from Reynoldsville-Sykesville High School in 1963 and in recent years enjoyed attending the yearly alumni dinners and spending time with her classmates.



Janet retired from Joy Cone Company on December 12, 2012, at noon, after many years of employment. Prior to moving to Hermitage, she was employed by Rockwell International, which was later acquired by Boeing International.



She was of Roman Catholic faith and a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in West Middlesex.

Janet also enjoyed working in her large yard, spending time with friends and family and shopping.



Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin J. “Jim” Butson, whom she married on August 15, 1975; her parents and a sister, Karen Kuhn, previously of Reynoldsville.



Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Angeletti, Hermitage; a stepson, Russ Butson, Big Run, Pennsylvania and a brother, Michael Alessi and his wife, Sally, of Reynoldsville.



The family wants to thank the staff at Orchard Manor, UPMC Cancer Center in Farrell and UPMC Family Hospice. Special thanks to Dr. M. Courtney-Brooks, Dr. W. Spielvogel and Dr. Mary C. Daugherty.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage. Funeral service will follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with Fr. Glenn Whitman officiating.

