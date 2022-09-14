POLK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. McKinley, 84, of Polk, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in her son’s residence of an extended illness.



Janet was born December 16, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Clinton Shields and Thelma (McDonald) Shields.

She married Kenneth “Bob” McKinley on November 12, 1957 who preceded her in death.



Janet worked for ten years at Howe’s Candy and also worked as a substitute custodian for the Franklin Area School District.



Janet enjoyed her family, bingo and taking trips to the casino.



Janet is survived by five children, Vickie Avoy of Florida, Evelyn McKinley of Meadville, Roberta Adams and her husband, Jon, of Polk, Arlene McFadden and her husband, Mike, of South Carolina and Robert McKinley and his wife, Janelle, of Franklin. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and 20+ great-grandchildren.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her granddaughter, Trish.

Per Janet’s wishes there are no services

Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

