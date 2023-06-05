HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Blair, 80, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 4, 2023 at 2:07 a.m. in Sharon Regional Health System E.R.

She was born in Turlock, California on February 9, 1943 to Ernest Silveira and Marjorie Wirt.



Janet was a homemaker and enjoyed playing BINGO, baking, swimming and most of all, spending time with her family.

Janet was married to Robert T. Blair, Sr. on August 23, 1985 and he proceeded her in death on October 30, 2015.

Janet is survived by; two Sons, Gary (Dove) Keeley, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Douglas (Tara) Keeley of Masury, Ohio; two Daughters, Denice (Gary) Janosky of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, Shyrlie (Gregg) Hamilla of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two Sisters, Jerri (Wayne) Dias of California, Jeanne St Clair of California; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren



Janet was preceded in death by; mother, Marjorie Wirt; father, Ernest Silveira; Husband, Robert T. Blair, Sr.; Daughter, Dawn Hummell and a sister, Judy Cushman.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 10, 2023 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet E. Blair, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.