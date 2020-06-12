James William Berchtol, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James William “Jim” Berchtold, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away in his residence from an extended illness on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was 68.



On April 16, 1952, Jim was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Marianne (Knapp) Berchtold Mars and William Berchtold.



Jim graduated from Hickory High School, class of 1970, then went on to graduate from Edinboro State University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. In 1993, he received his Master’s Degree in Science, with honors, from Nova University.

Jim was a reading specialist for 29 years at Lee County School District in Fort Myers, Florida.



He enjoyed traveling, hiking, reading, photography and gathering with friends.



Surviving, at home, is his wife Anne (Daley) Berchtold, whom he married on March 28, 1981. He is also survived by his sister, Julie Parker of Fort Myers, Florida and two brothers, Lee Berchtold of Fort Myers, Florida and Ted Berchtold, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.