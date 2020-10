HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Gerald L. "Jerry" Porsch, 64, of Hermitage, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Avalon Springs, Mercer, following an extended illness.

Jerry was born March 21, 1956, in Sharon to Mary Ruth (Minnick) Porsch of Hermitage and the late Charles Porsch.