SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Patrick Derrenbacher, 79, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Heritage Manor.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1944 to Lyle Derrenbacher and Dorothy (Montgomery) Derrenbacher.

James was married to Edna (Whorton) Derrenbacher, whom he married June 19, 1969 and she survives at home.

James graduated from Hickory High School and earned his bachelors degree at Youngstown State University. He was the Maintenance Supervisor for Warminton Homes in Sarasota Florida.

James was a proud U. S. Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam war. James was a Life Member of Disabled American Veterans and Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He loved listening to music. He played guitar, trumpet and piano.

James is survived by daughter, Cheryl Ann (Timothy) Schwier of Columbiana, Ohio; grandson, Nicholas (Corrie) Schwier of Tsukuba, Japen; sister, Sandra K Churlik of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Lyle P. Derrenbacher of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and John “Jack” Derrenbaccher of Florida;

James was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Derrenbaucher; mother, Dorothy Derrenbacher;

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.2630 E. State St. in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on James’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

