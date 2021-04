SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Dennis Thompson passed away at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, April 12 at the age of 66 on his mother’s birthday.

Dennis loved 70/80’s music. Dennis was an avid fisherman. He loved bicycle racing and boxing. Growing up, Dennis was given the nickname “OLD MAN” because of his wisdom and because he was always working at such a young age! He was generous to a fault!