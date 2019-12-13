James Lee Shingledecker, Hermitage, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

December 11, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
James Lee Shingledecker, Hermitage, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Lee Shingledecker, of Hermitage, died at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Nugents Convalescent Home, Hermitage, after a brief illness. He was 69.

Born August 29, 1950, in Mercer, he was a son of Ralph E. Shingledecker and Aletha (Ryhal) Shingledecker.

James was a tow motor operator for the former Howell Industries for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Hermitage School District for eight years.

He served in the Air Force and was a member of the Hickory Veterans of Foreign Wars.


James is survived by a stepdaughter, Brenda Santiago of Sharon; a sister, Mona Morton of Sharon; a brother, Ralph Shingledecker and his wife, Paula, of Hermitage and three stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents and three brothers, Charles, Fred and Ernie Shingledecker.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com