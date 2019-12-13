James Lee Shingledecker, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Lee Shingledecker, of Hermitage, died at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Nugents Convalescent Home, Hermitage, after a brief illness. He was 69.



Born August 29, 1950, in Mercer, he was a son of Ralph E. Shingledecker and Aletha (Ryhal) Shingledecker.



James was a tow motor operator for the former Howell Industries for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Hermitage School District for eight years.



He served in the Air Force and was a member of the Hickory Veterans of Foreign Wars.



James is survived by a stepdaughter, Brenda Santiago of Sharon; a sister, Mona Morton of Sharon; a brother, Ralph Shingledecker and his wife, Paula, of Hermitage and three stepgrandchildren.



He was preceded in death by: his parents and three brothers, Charles, Fred and Ernie Shingledecker.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.