James Lee “Grub” Gravink, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lee “Grub” Gravink, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away of natural causes in his residence at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was 77.



On July 19, 1942, James was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Mildred E. (Savage) Smith and Gordon Gravink.



After graduating from Leavittsburg High School, Grub went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1961-63. He also attended YSU for one year and Kent State for two years.



For 30 years, he worked as a technician for Packard Electric. After his retirement, he enjoyed helping out at Yankee Lake and also served as a councilman.

Grub was an avid YSU sports fan, and he enjoyed building, remodeling, swimming and camping.



He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Roberts and her husband Terry, of North Carolina and Nicole Vesy and her husband Tom, of Ohio; a brother, Greg Gravink of Ohio; grandchildren, Jamison Roberts, Thomas Vesy and Victoria Vesy; a niece, Jessica Smith and her husband Josh, of Ohio, and their children: Trista, Leah and Joshua and best friends, Carole Cook and Debbie Briscoe, both of Ohio.

Grub is preceded in death by his parents; step-parents, Harvard Smith and Alice Gravink and sisters, Beverly Gravink and Carol Gravink.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.