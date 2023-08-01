MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Lawrence Zuccher passed away in St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 23, 2023, he was 75.

A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania for a number of years, Jim was originally from Glenshaw, Pennsylvania.

Jim attended Shaler Area High School, then continued his education at Penn Technical Institute.

After graduation he accepted a job with General Electric in the Aerospace Division in Utica, New York. Upon returning to Pennsylvania, Jim took a job at Herr-Voss Corporation in Callery, Pennsylvania, where he worked for many years as a maintenance electrician.

Jim was known for taking long rides in the country and playing basketball for many years. He was accompanied by his beloved dog, Hoop.

Jim is survived by his son, Benjamin E. Zuccher of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; daughters, Jessica L. Anderton (Nathan) of Mentor, Ohio and Sarah E. Hernandez (Javier) of Savannah, Georiga; former wife, Mary Lynn Reid of Mentor, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Mary Pat) Zuccher of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania and Gerald (Jan) Zuccher of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Sebastian, Gabriel and Lily.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy A. (Patterson) Zuccher and Lawrence J. Zuccher.



In respecting his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

